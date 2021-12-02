Look: Sheikh Hamdan's photo of twins on UAE National Day will melt your heart

Dubai Crown Prince and his wife welcomed Sheikha, and Rashid in May this year

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 6:25 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 6:26 PM

Cuteness alert!

Trust Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to win our hearts on the occasion of the 50th UAE National Day.

The Crown Prince of Dubai took to the social media platform on Thursday to share an adorable image of his twins, Sheikha and Rashid.

The duo, who are not facing the camera, are seen decked out in traditional attire. Six-month-old Sheikha is adorned in the colours of the UAE flag, and Rashid is dressed up in a kandura while a gutra (headgear) completes his look.

Sheikh Hamdan, known for his daredevil stunts and gravity-defying acrobats routinely posts images and videos on social media of his various escapades.

ALSO READ:

Through his feeds, the UAE and the rest of the world have seen him hanging upside down; swimming with sharks and an elephant; crawling his way out of a barbed wire obstacle; tumbling in the air after jumping off a plane, and a host of other daredevil stunts and incredible workout routines.

The Crown Prince rarely shares pictures of his twins but with the world celebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee, there's no reason why the twins can't display their patriotic fervour too.