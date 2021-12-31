New Year 2022 in Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan recaps 2021 with gripping video

The pandemic may not have ended this year like what we hoped — but several stories of 2021 gave us something to hold on to
New Year 202211 hours ago
It sure was an action-packed 2021 for Dubai, with the World’s Greatest Show — Expo 2020 — just being the cherry on the cake.
And who can narrate the Dubai story better than the Emirate’s beloved Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum? Fazza, as he is popularly known, is among the most active leaders on social media.
His Instagram Stories and posts are keenly followed world over. On the last day of 2021, he has posted a series of Stories that capture the highlights of his year.
The highlight of the highlights, without a doubt, was him welcoming his adorable twins — Sheikha and Rashid — earlier this year.
The montage begins with the fireworks at Burj Khalifa that heralded 2021 and also includes key moments like the UAE’s Hope Probe reaching its Mars orbit; the Expo 2020 preparations and grand opening; his adrenaline-pumping adventures; his workout routines; his love for nature and falconry, among others.
Here, have a look:
ALSO READ:
He also took to Twitter to wish everyone a Happy New Year: “We wish you a wonderful year ahead and hope that 2022 brings greater wellbeing and prosperity for our country and the world. We look forward to more accomplishments in the New Year and happiness for everyone in our nation.”
The pandemic may not have ended this year like what we hoped — but several stories of 2021 gave us something to hold on to
New Year 202211 hours ago
The panic and horror conveyed through these visuals offered a sense of what many went through this year
New Year 202212 hours ago
For a moment, frailties of life weighed on us heavily, but we were quick to rise above our fears, ego and greed.
New Year 202213 hours ago
Armed with the same attitude, the young country is looking towards the next 50 years for more stellar achievements.
New Year 202213 hours ago
While the times might have been uncertain, they were peppered with moments that lit up faces en masse.
New Year 202213 hours ago
We never know what we're going to get
New Year 202213 hours ago
Take a look at some of the incredible ways the world blazed a brand-new trail and made history this year.
New Year 202213 hours ago