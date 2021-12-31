New Year 2022 in Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan recaps 2021 with gripping video

The highlight of the highlights, without a doubt, was him welcoming his adorable twins — Sheikha and Rashid

Photo: Instagram/faz3

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 10:22 PM

It sure was an action-packed 2021 for Dubai, with the World’s Greatest Show — Expo 2020 — just being the cherry on the cake.

And who can narrate the Dubai story better than the Emirate’s beloved Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum? Fazza, as he is popularly known, is among the most active leaders on social media.

His Instagram Stories and posts are keenly followed world over. On the last day of 2021, he has posted a series of Stories that capture the highlights of his year.

The highlight of the highlights, without a doubt, was him welcoming his adorable twins — Sheikha and Rashid — earlier this year.

The montage begins with the fireworks at Burj Khalifa that heralded 2021 and also includes key moments like the UAE’s Hope Probe reaching its Mars orbit; the Expo 2020 preparations and grand opening; his adrenaline-pumping adventures; his workout routines; his love for nature and falconry, among others.

Here, have a look:

ALSO READ:

He also took to Twitter to wish everyone a Happy New Year: “We wish you a wonderful year ahead and hope that 2022 brings greater wellbeing and prosperity for our country and the world. We look forward to more accomplishments in the New Year and happiness for everyone in our nation.”