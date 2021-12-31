New Year's Eve at Expo 2020 Dubai: Rains have not impacted celebrations

The mega event has lined up 13-hour long celebrations with two spectacular firework display

Expo 2020 Dubai

by Anjana Sankar Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 7:46 PM Last updated: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 7:55 PM

The rain across Dubai and the wider UAE, including the Expo 2020 site, has not impacted operations, organisers have confirmed.

“For 13 hours, visitors will be able to celebrate New Years Eve with the world at Expo 2020 Dubai,” organizers said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“With enhanced safety measures and countless family-friendly outdoor activities, it’s the perfect place to see in 2022, enjoy exciting entertainment and experience cultures from across the globe.”

With Expo 2020 hosting 192 country spread across various time zones, some of the countries have already rung in the New Year.

New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga were the first countries to welcome 2022 followed by Fiji, Australia, and Papua New Guinea at hourly intervals.

Expo has lined up 13-hour long celebrations with two spectacular firework displays, 10 amazing live performances starting with the Indian star singer Kanika Kapoor, followed by DJ Dimitri Vegas and DJ Armin van Buuren.