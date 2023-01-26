Look: Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan returns home, shares stunning aerial shot of city covered by ominous rainclouds

The Crown Prince has arrived back in the emirate during a spell of particularly unstable weather that has led to traffic tailbacks and even remote learning for some schools

Photos: @faz3/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:18 PM

After a thrilling ski trip with friends and family in the French Alps, Dubai's beloved Crown Prince is back in the city – moving from one set of extreme weather conditions to another, as he returns home during a spell of particularly unstable weather that has led to waterlogged roads, traffic tailbacks and even remote learning for some schools around the country.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to his Instagram stories to share a magnificent shot of Dubai nestled under dense, smoky rainclouds, as the silhouette of the city's majestic skyline glimmers in the distance.

He lands back in the emirate after a vacation in southeast France's Courchevel – a ski resort that forms part of Les Trois Vallées, the largest linked ski areas in the world.

The Crown Prince took to Instagram to share pictures from his trip with his 15.3 million followers, using series of emojis that suggested he spent his time skiing and indulging in food and drink with his friends and family.

The snaps he shared reveal breathtaking landscapes of mountain peaks blanketed in pearly white snow, as well as an adorable photo of a dog and even a smiling snowman.

But perhaps the most heartwarming of all the pictures is one showing the Crown Prince hand-in-hand with his twins Rashid and Shaikha, as flurries of snow encircle the three.

While little Rashid is dressed in a pair of blue ski goggles, a dark jacket and matching pants, and blue gloves, Shaikha is covered head to toe in pink – save for her adorable cheetah-print hood.

Another photo shows the doting father sledding down a snowy mountain with Rashid nestled in his lap – where temperatures have hit icy lows of -13°C.

Often called the ski capital of the world, Courchevel is open from December 3 to April 23, and boasts over 600km of ski slopes, including a family snowpark and a zip line. It also contains the largest artificial snow system in France.

An avid thrill-seeker, the Crown Prince often shares snaps of his high-octane adventures around the world with his fans – including a recent post that showed him underwater atop what appears to be a sunken vessel in Cancún, Mexico.

