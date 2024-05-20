Dubai: Scholarships for outstanding Emirati students; eligibility, required documents, all you need to know

Following the previous such survey in 2019, electronic smoking devices attracted taxation
Are you a UAE national student in Dubai with outstanding grades and an excellent academic track record? More than 400 scholarships are on offer for exceptional Emirati students in Dubai’s private schools, in a collaboration between the government and the private education sector.
Read on to know more about what the programme means, who can apply, its benefits, and the participating schools.
Under the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)'s partnership with the Knowledge Fund Establishment, this initiative aims to offer high quality educational opportunities for exceptional Emirati students, under Dubai Social Agenda 33.
Some key points to note:
There will be a focus on students who have "demonstrated academic excellence, leadership potential, and a strong commitment to continuing their educational journey," according to the KHDA website.
You can avail a scholarship under the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme, if you meet the following conditions. According to the KHDA website, you must:
Different curriculum have different minimum grade requirements, that you must achieve in order to be eligible for the educational scholarship:
Applications for the 2024-25 academic year will open from May 20 till June 5. Emirati parents can register their children through the KHDA website.
The participating schools and their respective classes are as follows:
It is essential that applications are submitted with all relevant and complete documentation, as the e-system will automatically exclude all incomplete applications once registration closes.
KHDA provides an evaluation for each student at the end of the academic year. These are:
A student can continue in the programme if they achieve a 'Meets Expectations’ or ‘Exceeds Expectations' evaluation. The student will be terminated from the programme if they receive a 'Below Expectations' evaluation.
At the end of each academic year, schools will provide detailed reports of each student to KHDA. The programme team at KHDA reviews these reports, analyses the results and then provides their final evaluation.
