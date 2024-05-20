E-Paper

Dubai: Vehicle plate number AA16 sold for Dh7.32 million

RTA raises over Dh65 million through open auction of 90 premium number plates

by

Web Desk
Partcipants at the RTA's open auction of premium vehicle number plates in Dubai. — Photo: Supplied
Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 6:30 PM

At the 115th open auction of premium vehicle number plates in Dubai, plate number AA16 fetched a whopping sum of Dh7.32 million, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

According to a statement from the RTA, a total of Dh65.588 million was raised through the auction of 90 number plates, marking a 28 per cent increase, compared to the previous auction's Dh51.216 million.


During the auction held at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, plate AA69 was sold for Dh6 million, while plate AA999 garnered Dh4.05 million.

The authority offered 90 fancy plates featuring two, three, four and five digits across various categories, including: AA-I-J-L-M-N-O-P-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z.

Web Desk

