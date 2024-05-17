Dubai: Ads, campaigns can now be displayed on school buses, says RTA

Early this week, Dubai's Crown Prince launched a strategy which will include designating new beaches exclusively for women
In investment opportunities for school bus operators, advertisements and promotional campaigns of business community can now be displayed on school buses, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority announced Friday.
The initiative aims at providing an additional revenue stream for school transport operators by utilising advertising spaces inside and outside school buses.
However, these advertisements must adhere to stringent standards and requirements to ensure they promote products and offers appropriately, safeguarding the rights and protection of schoolchildren, RTA said.
Outlining the advertising standards and requirements that need to be adhered to, Adel Shakri, Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: Advertisements must be suitable for students and encourage correct principles, morals, and behaviours according to UAE laws. Approval for the content must be obtained from Dubai Municipality, and an advertising permit is required through RTA's website.”
He added: “Onboard advertising screens should be positioned behind the driver to prevent distraction, and no advertisements should obstruct doors or emergency exits. Advertisements on the exterior of buses should not cover the 'School Bus' signage or obstruct the driver’s view, particularly on the rear glass.”
Sheikh Mohammed said that the leaders also discussed topics to consolidate Arab cooperation in common economic, political and social fields