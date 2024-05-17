Dubai: Ads, campaigns can now be displayed on school buses, says RTA

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Fri 17 May 2024, 4:59 PM

In investment opportunities for school bus operators, advertisements and promotional campaigns of business community can now be displayed on school buses, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority announced Friday.

The initiative aims at providing an additional revenue stream for school transport operators by utilising advertising spaces inside and outside school buses.

However, these advertisements must adhere to stringent standards and requirements to ensure they promote products and offers appropriately, safeguarding the rights and protection of schoolchildren, RTA said.

Outlining the advertising standards and requirements that need to be adhered to, Adel Shakri, Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: Advertisements must be suitable for students and encourage correct principles, morals, and behaviours according to UAE laws. Approval for the content must be obtained from Dubai Municipality, and an advertising permit is required through RTA's website.”