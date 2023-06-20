Missing Titanic sub: Dubai Crown Prince prays for safety of five-member crew

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) recently honoured 30 regular blood donors and 25 organisations that have provided invaluable support to blood bank services in the emirate
As rescuers search the North Atlantic for the missing submersible for the third day on Tuesday, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum prayed for the safe return of the five-member crew and added that his thoughts are with them and their families at such a difficult time.
"While search teams are working hard to rescue passengers of the OceanGate Submarine: Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush; Dubai and its people pray for their safety and hopeful return home. We are following the updates anxiously and are unified in our prayers for them and their families during these difficult times," the Crown Prince tweeted.
The emirate's royals regularly keep residents satiated with frequent glimpses into their family lives
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has advised pilgrims to follow healthy behaviours and take precautionary measures to avoid inconvenience
3.5 million passengers to pass through Dubai International from this weekend, as 6-day Eid Al Adha weekend coincides with school summer break
The adventure-loving billionaire holds three Guinness World Records
Ahead of US, Canada, the Emirates takes the number 1 spot for the 12th consecutive year
Ministry investigation finds that the firm cancelled work permits of some staff to make it exempt from achieving the target
The technologically advanced submersible is reported to have a 96-hour oxygen supply starting Sunday morning, with five people on board