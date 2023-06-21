Underwater 'banging' sounds heard in search for missing Titanic sub: US Coast Guard

The company is currently operating its fifth Titanic 'mission' of 2023, according to its website, which was scheduled to start last week and finish on Thursday
Rescuers using sonar Tuesday to search for the missing Titanic submersible with five people onboard detected underwater "banging" sounds in the North Atlantic where the craft vanished two days earlier, media reports said, citing US government communications. The US Coast Guard has now confirmed that 'underwater noises' have been detected in the search for the missing vessel.
A Canadian P-8 aircraft involved in the search "heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard," said an internal email sent to US Department of Homeland Security officials, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
CNN also reported that sonar picked up banging sounds, according to an internal US government memo, but that the document did not clarify when the noises were heard Tuesday, for how long, or what might have caused them.
Rescuers hoped Tuesday that the arrival of specialised deep-sea vessels and US Navy experts would boost desperate efforts to find the tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, as oxygen for the five on board rapidly runs out.
All communication was lost with the 21-foot (6.5-meter) craft during its descent Sunday to see the remains of the British passenger liner, which sits more than two miles (nearly four kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic.
The submersible, named Titan, was carrying three fee-paying passengers, including a British billionaire and a Pakistani tycoon and his son. OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 for a seat on the sub, which is about the size of an average truck.
US and Canadian coast guard ships and planes are scouring 7,600 square miles of ocean -- larger than the US state of Connecticut -- for the vessel, which was attempting to dive some 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
ALSO READ:
The company is currently operating its fifth Titanic 'mission' of 2023, according to its website, which was scheduled to start last week and finish on Thursday
As MDMA and psilocybin treatments become more mainstream, the therapy component has come under scrutiny. Here’s what’s common in many sessions — and what’s not
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang agrees to visit Washington after 7.5 hours of talk with his American counterpart
The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Wednesday, June 28 in these nations
Many Islamic countries rely on local moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah and the celebration of Eid Al Adha
The man was hailed by several people on the internet for keeping his cool
The 65-year-old brought Dina De Luca on to the stage at London's O2 Arena before asking her, 'will you marry me?'
Before NATO leaders' next month's meeting, the US President says there won't be special arrangements for Ukraine