Dubai expat Hamish Harding’s family, company confirm he is on board missing Titanic sub

The adventurer's family and Dubai-based company are seeking privacy as they await his safe return

Photo Source: Action Aviation

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 6:05 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 6:11 PM

The family and the Dubai-headquartered company of UAE resident Hamish Harding have confirmed that he is on board the missing Titanic-exploring submersible.

The international aircraft brokerage firm Action Aviation and Harding's family have expressed their appreciation to individuals and organisations that have extended help during this crucial moment.

In an official statement sent to Khaleej Times, Mark Butler, managing director of Action Aviation, on Tuesday said: “Action Aviation herewith confirms that our esteemed chairman, Hamish Harding, is currently on board that Titan submersible at the Titanic site. Both the Harding family and the team at Action Aviation are very grateful for all the kind messages of concern and support from our friends and colleagues. We are thankful for the continued efforts of the authorities and companies that have stepped into aid in the rescue efforts. We put great faith and trust in their expertise.”

As they await Harding's safe return, however, both the company and the adventurer's family sought privacy during this period.

“The team at Action Aviation are extremely proud of Hamish and we look forward to welcoming him home. The Harding Family and Action Aviation politely request privacy at this time," the statement added.

The submersible carrying the 58-year-old submersible — and four others – reportedly went missing on Sunday off the coast of Newfoundland. They were on their way to explore the famous Titanic wreckage.

It was an adventure that Harding had been excited about, much like many of his other extraordinary expeditions.

In the company's statement, Butler spoke of the explorer's accomplishments.

“Captain Hamish Harding, a licensed air transport pilot, a living legend of aviation, inducted in 2022, a three Guinness Worlds Records holder, an Explorer and an Entrepreneur, is an extraordinarily accomplished individual who has successfully undertaken challenging expeditions, including but not limited to One More Orbit project (the record-breaking circumnavigation of the world), a flight to Space with Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket as a Commercial Astronaut (NS-21 Mission) and the reintroduction of Cheetahs from Namibia to India. He has travelled on a submersible to the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench and has been to the South Pole a number of times," the statement read.

