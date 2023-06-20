Missing Titanic submarine: Prayers pour in for Dubai expat Hamish Harding

The British adventurer had been looking forward to exploring and conducting research at the site, according to his friends

Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 4:27 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 4:39 PM

Prayers are pouring in for Dubai-based British expat Hamish Harding, who is among those aboard a submarine that went missing near the site of the Titanic wreckage. Fellow adventurers have sent out heartfelt wishes for the safe return of the five-member crew.

Other members thought to be on board the submersible include businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman; French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush.

The vessel lost signal in the dark depths of the Atlantic Ocean, about 600km off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada.

Harding is a founding member of the Board of Trustees of the Explorers Club. President of the New York-based group, Richard Garriott de Cayeux, wrote in a letter: “When I saw Hamish last week at the Global Exploration Summit, his excitement about this expedition was palpable. I know he was looking forward to conducting research at the site. We all join the fervent hope that the submersible is located as quickly as possible, and the crew is safe.”

In a Facebook post, Harding’s pal Mark Hannaford shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation he had with him before the dive. “Diving to Titanic later today!” Harding’s message reads.

Exploration carries real risk, Hannaford wrote on Facebook. “Having messaged my friend Hamish Harding just before he dove onto the wreck of the RMS Titanic, knowing he’s in trouble is tough. I’m not religious, but praying for him and his teammates, his family and all the people searching for so much luck, knowing that everything will be done to bring them home safely and that this turns out okay.”

Private female astronaut and UAE resident Namira Salim said she was “deeply saddened” to hear about the missing crew members and mission specialist Harding.

“Hamish is indeed an inspiration to us all, having flown to space with Blue Origin and having touched the deepest depth of the ocean,” she told Khaleej Times.

Despite the risks, adventurers like Harding have set the bar high and inspire millions to break boundaries, she added.

Namira, who is awaiting her own spaceflight with Virgin Galactic later this year, added: “Sending my prayers to the families for a speedy and safe return of the entire OceanGate crew.”

The tourist submersible that disappeared last sent a signal when it was precisely positioned above its intended location. The vessel embarked on its journey around 4am on Sunday to a depth of 12,500ft underwater.

The contact with the main vessel MV Polar Prince was severed after an hour and 45 minutes into the planned two-hour descent.

Norwegian explorer Jannicke Mikkelsen said Harding would be "calm" amid the crisis, according to the Daily Mail.

Mikkelsen told NewsNation that "Titanic was one of the big high points that he wanted to achieve in his life", and hoped that Harding and his crew members "are okay and they resurface".

“This was yet another goal on his checklist of what he wanted to explore down here on Earth, and also in space.”

