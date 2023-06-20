UAE

Who is Hamish Harding: Missing Billionaire and record-breaking adventurer?

A UAE expat for 15 years, British adventurer Hamish Harding, is reported to be one of the individuals on board a submarine that has gone missing near the site of the Titanic wreckage

by

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 2:52 PM

READ MORE:

Ehaab Qadeer

