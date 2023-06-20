Dubai: Watch how Sheikh Hamdan's beloved horses react when he calls them; heartfelt video goes viral

Glimpses of the Crown Prince's softer side enthral residents whenever they are shared, and a recent video showing the Royal interacting with his horses has done exactly that

Video: Sheikh Hamdan/Instagram

by Anjali Garg Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 9:46 AM

It's no secret that Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is incredibly fond of animals. The beloved Royal often takes to social media to share his passion for caring for them with his 15.8 million followers, even adopting a severely abused dog suffering multiple pellet wounds last year, nurturing her back to a full recovery.

Glimpses of Sheikh Hamdan's softer side enthral residents whenever they are shared, and a recent video showing the Crown Prince interacting with his horses has done exactly that.

The video, shared by Sheikh Hamdan to his Instagram page, shows the Royal in an open field, leaning against a fence as he watches his horses run beneath a brilliant blue sky. At first, the horses can only be seen in the distance – but when Sheikh Hamdan taps on the fence to gain their attention, they appear to respond almost instantly.

The glorious animals gallop past a fondly-watching Crown Prince when the last horse, bringing up the rear, slows to a trot and turns towards him. Residents in the comments point out that the animal appears to almost bow its head in reverence as it draws closer to the Royal.

The other horses quickly follow suit, approaching the Crown Prince and tenderly nuzzling his head as he plants an affectionate kiss on one horse's nose. The soulful connection between the Crown Prince and his magnificent animals radiates through the video, and adoring fans flocked to Sheikh Hamdan's comments to praise the tender "heart connection", and the clear love the animals have for their owner.

"Animals know good people", marvelled one Instagram user. "They love you."

"See, even the horses love Prince Fazza", gushes another. "He has a good heart, and animals can sense this." The stunning video has raked in over 380,000 likes already.

Tucked away from the bustle of royal duty, Sheikh Hamdan's private passion is his dazzling world of horses. The Crown Prince is a licensed equestrian and professional horseback rider, having won multiple trophies in horse racing events, including a gold medal at the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in 2014. He is also the proud owner of 16 camels, as well as a host of dogs, falcons, giraffes and even elephants.

ALSO READ: