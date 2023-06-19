UAE: Sheikha Latifa shares first look of newborn daughter in heartwarming picture with husband

Her daughter, born last month, has been named Hind Bin Faisal

By Web Desk Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 7:16 PM

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has shared the first picture of her newborn daughter with the world.

Her daughter, born last month, has been named Hind Bin Faisal. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her newborn daughter, with her husband Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi.

In the picture, baby Hind is being cradled by her father as he kisses her face. The baby is wrapped in a light, pastel pink blanket and is seen wearing a matching beanie.

The wall behind the both of them is decorated with beautiful flowers – mostly pink roses. Sharing a photograph of the backdrop, Sheikha Latifa took to Instagram stories and thanked 'Mama Hind' for the stunning decor.

In the middle of the pink and white flowers draped on the wall, there is a shining golden frame with the baby's name written on it in Arabic. The circular hanging is seen emitting light, making it shine and stand out amid the pink and white flowers and beads.

The princess also called her daughter "a piece of [her] soul and a part of [her] heart" in the caption of the picture she posted.

Sheikha Latifa married Sheikh Faisal bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi in 2016. The couple's first child, a son, was born in July 2018. Their second child, a daughter, was born in October 2020.

Her brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also announced the birth of his third child in February this year. Taking to Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan posted a story with a drawing of a baby's feet on top of two hands. "Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum," read the name on top, with a scribble of a heart.

ALSO READ: