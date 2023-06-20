Dubai: From baby photos to fairytale weddings; how the emirate's Royals share glimpses of their personal lives

The emirate's royals regularly keep residents satiated with frequent glimpses into their family lives

Photos: Instagram

by Anjali Garg Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 2:03 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 2:04 PM

Whether here in the UAE or worldwide, the life of a member of a royal family has long been shrouded in mystery, captivating millions across the globe. Collective obsession with the British royal family, for example, has been well-documented throughout history, with the most recent coronation seeing hordes of locals spilling into the brimming streets of London just to catch a glimpse of the new King.

This fascination permeates right here in Dubai, too; the glittering magnetism of the emirate's Royal Family – a monarchy instrumental in Dubai's transformation from sleepy fishing village to cosmopolitan metropolis – often piques the curiosity of fascinated residents, who delight at glimpses of what it is like to be part of the bloodline of centuries-old dynasties.

Dubai's royals, however, keep residents more than satiated with regular glimpses into their personal lives. From exclusive photos of newborn babies being cradled by their doting parents, to snapshots of a picture-perfect, fairytale wedding, here is a compilation of our favourite royal moments.

Fairytale wedding

Back in April, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed her marriage with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

The bride took to social media to share pictures of the stunning event, including several of herself in her dreamy bridal gown. The photos see the bride facing away from the camera as her waterfall-like snow-white dress cascades behind her.

Another shot shows the newlyweds cutting their wedding cake as the impressive creation towers over them, complete with a brush of soft flowers along the side of the cake.

Sheikh Hamdan

Dubai's beloved Crown Prince, who recently became a father for the third time with the arrival of baby Mohammed, took to Instagram last week to share the latest photos of his infant with his eager followers.

The shots show the adorable toddler, dressed in a cream onesie, wrapped in his father's arms as the Royal plants a kiss on his baby's head.

The second photo shows baby Mohammed lying on his stomach atop an adorable bedspread, complete with monkeys, palm trees and a bright yellow sun – a position said to improve neck and shoulder strength for infants, as well as promoting motor, visual, and sensory development.

Sheikha Latifa

Just like her brother Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority took to Instagram just yesterday to share an adorable photo of her newborn with her husband Sheikh Faisal bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi.

Born last month, her daughter has been named Hind Bint Faisal. The Royal shared an image of the tiny infant, wrapped in a pastel-pink blanket with a matching beanie, cradled in her father's hands as he kisses her cheek. The photo is set against a stunning backdrop of a wall of pink and white flowers, complete with a glimmering gold frame engraved with Baby Hind's name in Arabic.

Sheikha Manal

On the occasion of her daughter Fatma's birthday, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the eldest child of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Dubai, as well as the wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister, took to Instagram to share an affectionate picture of her eldest child.

Just like her uncle Sheikh Hamdan, little Sheikha Fatma also seems to have an affinity for horses. The stunning throwback photo of the now-teenager sees her on what appears to be a beach, perched on the back of a majestic white horse and peering out into the horizon as soft waves ripple beneath them.

"Happy birthday my love", Sheikha Manal captioned the image.

ALSO READ: