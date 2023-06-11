Dubai royal wedding: Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter Sheikha Mahra shares new photos from fairytale union

Dressed in beautiful, white embroidered gown, she looked stunning as she posed with Sheikh Mana

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 11:08 PM

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share her fairytale-esque, ethereal look from her wedding.

Dressed in a beautiful, embroidered gown, Sheikha Mahra looks absolutely stunning in the pictures she put up with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

She also tagged Ezra Couture, implying her dress was from the haute-couture fashion house, which is based in the emirate itself. Her ballgown wedding dress was paired with a net veil and an exquisite diamond necklace.

In another post, she put up some wonderful pictures, standing next to Sheikh Mana. Her dreamy wedding had a massive 7-tier cake with flowers climbing the elegant all-white dessert.

Her elegant wedding look was complemented by the white flowers that surrounded her and her newlywed husband.

Earlier, Sheikha Mahra took to Instagram to share the news of her marriage with a beautiful poem written for the newlyweds by the groom's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. Sheikh Mana posted the same poem on his Instagram as well.

