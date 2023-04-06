Dubai royal wedding: Sheikha Mahra, Sheikh Mana officially announce union

The young royals took to Instagram to share a poem written by the groom's father on the occasion of the marriage

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 12:46 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:07 PM

A royal marriage has taken place! The daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has officially confirmed her union with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to share the news with a beautiful poem written for the newlyweds by the groom's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. Sheikh Mana posted the same poem on his Instagram as well.

Photo: Instagram

The text of the announcement says that the poem was written for the occasion of the signing of the marriage contract between the two royals.

There is no official confirmation about a wedding celebration yet.

Sheikha Mahra is reported to have inherited her family's love for horses. She also has a degree in International Relations.

Sheikh Mana is a businessman and entrepreneur, who is involved in several successful ventures in real estate and technology in Dubai.

ALSO READ: