UAE Minister, Israeli opposition leader meet in Abu Dhabi

UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition in Israel, during which the latest developments in the region were discussed, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
The UAE Minister emphasised on the urgent need "for finding a political horizon to return to negotiations aiming to achieve comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which would contribute to reinforcing pillars of stability, achieve sustainable peace in the region, and end the increasing violence in the Gaza Strip".
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the importance of working towards achieving a ceasefire and avoiding a regional spill-over. He also emphasised that the priority is halting tensions and violence, and safeguarding the lives of civilians, while facilitating the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of relief aid to the people of Gaza.
