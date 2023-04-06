Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra weds Sheikh Mana: Here's what we know about the groom

They have swapped out tenancy contracts, related documents and utility bills for an all-inclusive experience
The most recent Dubai royal marriage between Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Mana Al Maktoum is the talk of the town.
Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. She and Sheikh Mana both took to Instagram to share a touching poem written by the groom's father on the occasion of their marriage.
Sheikh Mana is the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. He is involved in a number of successful ventures in real estate and technology in the UAE.
He is a skiing enthusiast, with multiple photos and videos on Instagram showing him enjoying the slopes in Courchevel, a skiing location in France popular with other Dubai royals as well, such as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
The couple seems to share their love for horses. Sheikh Mana is frequent at races and among the loudest cheerleaders from the stands.
He also enjoys fishing trips and never shies away from posing with his 'big' prize.
The young royal seems to be an ardent football fan, sharing photos of himself interacting with famous footballers.
ALSO READ:
They have swapped out tenancy contracts, related documents and utility bills for an all-inclusive experience
What he was compelled to do due to unusual circumstances soon became a cherished habit that would stay with the father of two for the rest of his life
A primary compromise court had initially awarded the young man Dh1 million, but this figure was later revised
The person in question will also be required to return back the acquired funds, warns the Public Prosecution
Aims of project to nominate personalities from the region in six distinguished categories
She had recently visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah accompanied by her family members
The use of crackers is strictly prohibited in the country, with possible penalties including imprisonment and a fine of Dh100,000
Ministry reiterates its position on the need to halt serious and provocative violations in the holy place