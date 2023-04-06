Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra weds Sheikh Mana: Here's what we know about the groom

The young royals took to Instagram to share a touching poem written by the groom's father on the occasion of their marriage

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 4:07 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 4:25 PM

The most recent Dubai royal marriage between Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Mana Al Maktoum is the talk of the town.

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. She and Sheikh Mana both took to Instagram to share a touching poem written by the groom's father on the occasion of their marriage.

Who is Sheikh Mana?

Sheikh Mana is the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. He is involved in a number of successful ventures in real estate and technology in the UAE.

He is a skiing enthusiast, with multiple photos and videos on Instagram showing him enjoying the slopes in Courchevel, a skiing location in France popular with other Dubai royals as well, such as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The couple seems to share their love for horses. Sheikh Mana is frequent at races and among the loudest cheerleaders from the stands.

He also enjoys fishing trips and never shies away from posing with his 'big' prize.

The young royal seems to be an ardent football fan, sharing photos of himself interacting with famous footballers.

