Who is Sheikha Mahra, Dubai royal who just got married?

She took to Instagram earlier to confirm her union with another royal, Sheikh Mana

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:47 PM

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently confirmed her marriage with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

Both royals posted an Instagram story with a poem written by the groom's father on the occasion of their signing of the marriage contract.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

The Dubai royal was reportedly born in 1994 to the Ruler of Dubai. She has a degree in International Relations from a UK university, as evidenced by graduation photos on her Instagram account.

She can be seen attending events all around Dubai, from an opening of a jewellery store in Dubai Mall to the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards, an annual awards show honouring International and Arab personalities.

She also attends events around the UAE, including the The Middle East Watches and Jewelry Exhibition at Sharjah Expo Center last year.

On UAE's National Day last year, she posted beautiful pictures of herself in traditional clothing.

She seems to share her father's love for horses as well, even attending the Dubai World Cup last year.

Some photos posted on her Instagram show just how much she likes animals. She has been pictured with horses, camels, and falcons.

