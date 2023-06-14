Look: Sheikha Mahra's breathtaking gown for the royal wedding was created by Dubai-based designer Ezra Couture

She looked stunning in a beautifully embroidered gown designed by the homegrown label helmed by Filipino designer Ezra Santos

By wknd. Desk Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 12:12 PM

The wedding of Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was hosted by the ruling Al Maktoum family of Dubai.

On her special day, the stunning bride, Sheikha Mahra, wore a beautifully embroidered gown designed by UAE-based designer label Ezra Couture. Ever since its launch in 2004, the wedding dresses by Ezra Santos have been a speciality in his eponymous label.

Sheikha Mahra accessorised her outfit with exquisite diamond jewellery and a diamond watch. The bride chose to wear her long hair down and adorned it with an elegant embroidered tulle veil, looking breathtaking.

Santos has previously dressed celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Priyanka Chopra.

READ MORE: