Look: Sheikha Mahra's breathtaking gown for the royal wedding was created by Dubai-based designer Ezra Couture

Wedding planners are increasingly using creative and interesting ways to incorporate tech into nuptials, making it a bespoke spectacle quite like none other
The wedding of Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was hosted by the ruling Al Maktoum family of Dubai.
On her special day, the stunning bride, Sheikha Mahra, wore a beautifully embroidered gown designed by UAE-based designer label Ezra Couture. Ever since its launch in 2004, the wedding dresses by Ezra Santos have been a speciality in his eponymous label.
Sheikha Mahra accessorised her outfit with exquisite diamond jewellery and a diamond watch. The bride chose to wear her long hair down and adorned it with an elegant embroidered tulle veil, looking breathtaking.
Santos has previously dressed celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Priyanka Chopra.
READ MORE:
Wedding planners are increasingly using creative and interesting ways to incorporate tech into nuptials, making it a bespoke spectacle quite like none other
From fragrance specialist Jo Malone to retail giant SHEIN and British supermarket Waitrose, many of the world’s biggest brands are choosing to partner with Emirati artists in new and interesting ways
Are we doing enough on readiness now to avoid glassdoors and word of mouth that bites us later?
For the youth, by the youth
The couple reflect on their six-year-old relationship and do not hesitate to express their vulnerabilities
The scrutiny over physical transformations of female celebrities needs to stop
The first gen Levante is at the end of its lifecycle, but it isn’t going down without a fight… against climate change
When employers realise that, it gives them a new perspective on handling employees' expectations