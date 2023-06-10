Jordan’s royal weddings, 1993 vs 2023: How fairytale traditions live on from King Abdullah-Queen Rania to Crown Prince-Rajwa Al Saif

Jordan's beloved king and queen are marking their 30th wedding anniversary today

Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania on Saturday, June 10, celebrate 30 years of marriage. Their beautiful wedding took place on the same date in 1993 after they met at an event and fell in love at first sight. Thirty years later, the couple's son, Crown Prince Hussein, had a fairytale wedding of his own with Rajwa Al Saif, a Saudi architect, which was attended by dignitaries and royals from around the world.

A look back at the 1993 wedding shows similarities with the 2023 one.

The then Prince Abdullah and his bride are pictured here after their wedding ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amman.

The dress she wore was designed by Bruce Oldfield, and reportedly took inspiration from Syrian formal costumes on display at a museum in London.

The iconic dress featured a short-sleeved jacket and a belt that Queen Rania's daughter Iman wore at one of her wedding events last year.

Crown Prince Hussein's bride, meanwhile, wore an Ellie Saab gown with an asymmetric neckline and an elaborate veil. Her dress reportedly took three days to make and was embellished with pearls and beads. Unlike Queen Rania on her wedding day, who opted to wear a headband and an updo, Rajwa wore her hair down and added a diamond tiara.

Both weddings, although 30 years apart, took place at Zahran Palace in Amman, which has also been the site of other key weddings in the country.

After the wedding ceremony, the then Prince Abdullah and Rania set out in a 1961 Lincoln convertible in the streets of Amman to greet admiring crowds.

Crown Prince Hussein carried the same tradition forward in 2023.

Princess Iman of Jordan, the Crown Prince's sister, had her wedding ceremony last year. The wedding ceremony was attended by around 150 guests, including members of the royal family and several dignitaries.

Princess Iman, 26, looked gorgeous in a classic Dior wedding dress, which featured a full skirt, a sheer lace panel, and lace-cuffed sleeves. Her train was nearly 10 feet long and made a dramatic entry into the venue.

