Look: Queen Maxima of Netherlands wears Pakistan designer's dress at Jordanian royal wedding

Designer Mahpara Khan says she feels proud to represent the craftsmanship and creativity of her country on global scale

By CT Desk Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 12:00 PM

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a dress by Pakistani designer Mahpara Khan at the royal wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan last week.

Mahpara Khan shared a few pictures of the dress she designed for Queen Maxima and wrote that she was proud to represent the craftsmanship and creativity of Pakistan on a global scale.

“I had the privilege of designing a custom crafted formal for Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands,” said Mahpara Khan. According to her, the design featured “Mughal patterns fused with traditional dapka, naqshi, resham and gota work”.

Photo: Instagram/mahparakhanofficial

On styling Queen Maxima, Mahpara Khan said, “I take immense pride in the fact that the craftsmanship and creativity of Pakistan and its artisans was represented on a global scale alongside the likes of fashion giants such as Elie Saab, Jenny Packham, Prada and others”.

She told Images that the Queen’s dress was entirely handcrafted and that it took “a team of 20 people, rotating in shifts, around 100 days to complete the surface design (embellishments, handwork), while the toile (rough silhouette) took around a week”.

The designer added that it was a challenge to get the right measurements for the dress as the Queen was in the Netherlands and they had to “go back and forth with her stylists for over 90 days” to achieve the proper fit.

Mahpara Khan shared that Queen Maxima visited her studio in 2019 when the royal checked out a few samples and “understood the level of detail and intricacy that would go into each design.”

ALSO READ: