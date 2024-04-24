Jennifer Garner opens up on her Mother's Day wish

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 4:57 PM

Actor Jennifer Garner has just one wish for Mother's Day. The actor, who is a mother to kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck, said that she doesn't want much, reported People.

"I have one ask, and it is that when my kids were really little, on some Mother's Day, they all sat on my lap one after the other all at once for a picture," said Garner.

"And I want that picture every year, even though it's ridiculous at this point. They're so big. But I make them take it and they are just like, 'Mom.' But that's my ask."

Earlier this month, the 13 Going on 30 alum appeared on an episode of the Dear Felicity podcast, which revisits the 1998 TV series 25 years after its premiere, and shared that her kids hadn't yet watched the series.

"Nope. Not yet," Garner replied when asked if her kids had seen Felicity yet. "They're that age. They just have to discover it on their own. They have their own cues. They have their own ideas of what they want to see."

"They would love it," the proud mom added. "They would love it."

In March, Garner shared that her kids are giving her the most happiness as she was all set to celebrate her 52nd birthday. "They're really solid right now," she added.

"I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them."

Asked if it's difficult to let her kids make their own decisions, Garner admitted it's "so hard."

"I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,' " she said. "I really have to sit on my hands," reported People.

