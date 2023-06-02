Jordan's royal wedding: Here's all you need to know about the Jordanian royal family

Prince Hussein married into one of Saudi Arabia’s prominent business families in a glitzy ceremony attended by international royals and heads of state
India’s top wrestlers and Olympic medallists such as Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik along with others have reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga river. Why are they protesting?
CoffeeDesk and Fellow partnered to host the second edition of the Fellow Championship, a coffee brewing competition
UAE introduces 9% corporate tax, offering businesses a competitive advantage with one of the world's lowest rates. Here is all you need to know
Following last year's successful celebration of Hindi cinema, the IIFA Awards are back in Abu Dhabi this year
Meet the new rising star taking Dubai by storm! Nicole Obarzanek is a complete performer who’s breaking boundaries by showcasing her exceptional skills as a dancer, singer, model, and a violinist.
Even if one disagrees with the claim of her being 'simply the best,' the imprint left by Tina Turner on the realm of music is undeniable
Being vulnerable — and admitting to it — is something most males would shy away from. It’s a sign of weakness. But given that depression, anxiety and toying with thoughts of self-harm are all realities of modern life, there need to be more conversations about men’s psychological wellbeing so they are not ‘ashamed’ to seek help, says men’s mental health specialist Rahaf Kobeissi.
The then-three-year-old's case was reopened by UK police this week
This rare private hyper-car collection showcases over 50 cars on a rotational basis. It ensures a constant influx of novelty to captivate hypercar collectors and supercar enthusiasts, and people who may not possess extensive knowledge about cars will feel enthralled
She died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland
Ryan Rivera, head of crypto operations at Myco discusses the relationship between media and the Metaverse , how the future of streaming, AI and the Metaverse can help content creators
Dubai now boasts an impressive tally of 14 Michelin-starred restaurants
Diagnosed with Ebstein’s Anomaly, Hannah Phillips, a school teacher, went on to have eight heart surgeries and two pacemaker insertions. The first time she had an open heart surgery was when she was only nine years old. In this episode of KT Life, she talks about the importance of heart health
Barnawi arrived at the International Space Station on May 23, 2023 and is on a 10-day mission in space to conduct stem cell and breast cancer research while in orbit
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens on Yas Island, featuring eight realms and the world's largest aquarium. Visitors can observe marine life, explore with sharks, and enjoy thrilling experiences.