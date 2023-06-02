UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Jordan's royal wedding: Here's all you need to know about the Jordanian royal family

Prince Hussein married into one of Saudi Arabia’s prominent business families in a glitzy ceremony attended by international royals and heads of state

Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 11:45 AM

ALSO READ:


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

'Boys don't cry and men need to man up' - Busting men's mental health myths

videos

'Boys don't cry and men need to man up' - Busting men's mental health myths

Being vulnerable — and admitting to it — is something most males would shy away from. It’s a sign of weakness. But given that depression, anxiety and toying with thoughts of self-harm are all realities of modern life, there need to be more conversations about men’s psychological wellbeing so they are not ‘ashamed’ to seek help, says men’s mental health specialist Rahaf Kobeissi.

videos