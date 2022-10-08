Look: Sheikh Hamdan shows his love for horses in unseen photos

He is currently in England for an auction of racehorses by Tattersalls

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 4:23 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 4:24 PM

Any UAE resident or avid follower of the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, would know that his fondness for horses runs deep.

Sheikh Hamdan, currently in England, is present for an auction of racehorses by Tattersalls.

Sharing some beautiful shots of himself with the stallion, the Crown Prince took to one of his favourite social media apps – Instagram.

An equestrian enthusiast, the Crown Prince is seen below overlooking a horse being cared for. He shows his softer side to the world as he intently looks at the black beauty.

Sheikh Hamdan has over 14.7 million followers on Instagram, the picture below proves why. His artistic nature never seems to escape him as he shares a brilliantly captured shot of himself.

The popular royal is known to mingle with expats and residents especially outside the UAE. He often sports a casual look when walking around the streets of England, and once had an encounter with residents who took selfies with.

