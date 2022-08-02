Look: Three generations of Dubai royal family in one photo; Sheikh Hamdan's latest post goes viral

Most individual claims are related to motor insurance
In his latest post on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai gives us a glimpse of three generations of Dubai's royal family.
The heartwarming family photo shows His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan holding the handle of a stroller-bike. The Crown Prince appears to be seated on the bike seat while his children, twins Sheikha and Rashid, are strapped into the stroller seat.
The (as one commentor said) 'adorable' picture gained over 100,000 likes, 2,500 comments in 30 minutes.
Sheikh Hamdan captioned the photo 'My ❤️💙💖', with the pink and the blue hearts respectively referring to his daughter and son.
Last week he had posted a a picture with Rashid, where he held up his son to a horse (with a protective hand placed between the two!)
The twins are darlings of the Internet, with Sheikh Hamdan regularly posting glimpses into his family life - something his 14.5 million followers certainly enjoy!
