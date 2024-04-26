Binghatti launches its debut project adjacent to Dubai Hills

The exquisite project will comprise a total of 1,666 residential units and 21 retail spaces.

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 8:07 AM

The Emirati developer Binghatti is launching a new mega development in Dubai. The landmark project Binghatti Hills is set to become the most expansive development within the community.

The unveiling of this project will be held on the 29th of April followed by a four-day sales event in Four Seasons Jumeirah, Dubai.

The exquisite project will comprise a total of 1,666 residential units and 21 retail spaces. Drawing inspiration from the natural contours of terrains, Binghatti Hills seeks to capture the serene ambiance of a rolling hillside and translate it into an architectural masterpiece that embodies the spirit of tranquility amidst the bustle of city living.

Binghatti Hills will feature private pools and lush sky gardens interwoven into the fabric of the architectural structure, providing unmatched exclusivity to its residents. It will boast a wealth of bespoke experiences within its meticulously designed amenity deck. Residents and guests alike can indulge in exclusive retreats at the private beach and find serenity amidst tranquil zen gardens. It will also offer a wide selection of playing fields for sports enthusiasts in addition to the pavilion, wellness center and kids play area for leisure seekers.

“We are thrilled to announce the unveiling of our very first project in this community. With our vision and unmatched offerings, we are confident that Binghatti Hills will not merely attract discerning investors seeking exclusive and lucrative opportunities, but ultimately redefine Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape. We are very excited to reveal the details of this architectural masterpiece soon,” said Muhammad BinGhatti, Binghatti CEO.

The project promises unparalleled ease of access, with a strategic location in close promiximity to the entrance and exit points of the community.

The development will stand opposite the prestigious Dubai Hills Mall and will be in close vicinity to lavish hotels adding to its allure and prominence with the city’s vibrant landscape. With its prime setting and unparalleled lifestyle offerings, the project is set to become one of the most prestigious developments in the community.