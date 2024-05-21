1 dead after 'severe turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight

Currently, Nanning's emergency response teams have deployed a total of 625 personnel for flood prevention and control
One person died and 30 people were injured on a Singapore Airlines flight that experienced 'severe turbulence' while heading from London to Singapore before it was diverted to Bangkok on Tuesday (May 21), Thai media outlets reported.
The flight was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing.
A spokesperson for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport could not immediately confirm whether an emergency landing had taken place, but told reporters a medical team was on standby.
The airline took to social media to confirm the incident. "We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board," the airline said on Facebook.
