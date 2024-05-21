UAE gets new treatment for incurable hair loss condition

Photo: WAM

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 3:12 PM

Pfizer announced today an advancement in treating severe alopecia areata in the UAE for patients as young as 12 years old.

This new once-daily oral capsule offers hope for patients living with the challenges brought by this autoimmune disease.

What is alopecia areata?

It is an autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, resulting in patchy hair loss.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Dr Fatima Albreiki, Scientific Committee Chairperson at Emirates Dermatology Society, said, "I believe in advancing therapies that not only address the physical manifestations but also the emotional impact of hair loss. Introducing this treatment in the UAE marks a promising advancement in treatment options for patients, potentially transforming the lives of those affected."