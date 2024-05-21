E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE gets new treatment for incurable hair loss condition

This new treatment will help patients as young as 12 years old

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 3:12 PM

Pfizer announced today an advancement in treating severe alopecia areata in the UAE for patients as young as 12 years old.

This new once-daily oral capsule offers hope for patients living with the challenges brought by this autoimmune disease.


What is alopecia areata?

It is an autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, resulting in patchy hair loss.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels


Dr Fatima Albreiki, Scientific Committee Chairperson at Emirates Dermatology Society, said, "I believe in advancing therapies that not only address the physical manifestations but also the emotional impact of hair loss. Introducing this treatment in the UAE marks a promising advancement in treatment options for patients, potentially transforming the lives of those affected."

Serhat Yalcinkaya, Pfizer's Gulf Cluster Lead, said, "This new advancement in the treatment of severe Alopecia Areata is an important milestone for patients as young as 12 years of age."

With inputs from WAM

ALSO READ:
Web Desk

More news from UAE