Watch: Abused dog makes incredible recovery under Sheikh Hamdan's care

A new video shows Grace playing with the Dubai Crown Prince

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 5:58 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 6:04 PM

When the Dubai Crown Prince adopted an abused dog who suffered multiple airgun pellet wounds, he made her a promise: "You are in safe hands now, and I guarantee you will be happier."

Now, just a few weeks later, that appears to be the case. Grace, a Saluki-mix dog, seems to have made an incredible recovery under the loving care of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a new video posted on Instagram, Grace is seen playing with Sheikh Hamdan, who fondly pets her as she playfully nips his arm.

Khaleej Times first reported Grace’s plight on February 2, after rescue group Bubbles Pet Rescue shared heart-breaking images of a severely injured Grace. Two culprits had wounded the barely year-old dog by shooting her multiple times with what is assumed to be an air gun.

An X-ray showed the abused dog suffered at least eight air gun pellets lodged inside her body – including her skull and eye sockets.

In what was called one of the worst animal cruelty cases in recent times, Mariam Alquraishat, the founder of the rescue group, took Grace from one veterinary clinic after the other to remove the pellets from her body.

Soon after Grace’s story went viral, members close to Sheikh Hamdan contacted Alquraishat to provide aid for the wounded dog.

Sheikh Hamdan later shared the good news about Grace’s rapid recovery with his Instagram followers. In the video, he greets Grace, who immediately lit up with joy after seeing the Crown Prince.

Grace can be seen wagging her tail, a sign of a happy dog, as she walks out of a room in what is assumed to be a veterinary clinic. Sheikh Hamdan then tells Grace: “Hello Grace, you are happy." He also reassured the dog that she would be in safe hands under his care.