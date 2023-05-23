Viral video: Sheikh Mohammed watches over turtle returning home to the sea against stunning sunset

On World Turtle Day, eight endangered turtles were also released into the sea off Sharjah's Al Hamriyah beach

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 9:56 PM

The UAE's beloved leader His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has always had a soft heart for animals whether they are on land, in the air, or in water — from horses to birds. Today, World Turtle Day, a video of the UAE Vice-President and Dubai Ruler has garnered hundreds of hearts: It showed him bidding adieu to a turtle that was returning to its natural habitat.

It was an undated video that captured a timeless gesture Sheikh Mohammed has long been known for.

In the clip, he is seen standing, watching the medium-sized turtle paddle its way out of the shore and into the water.

Sheikh Mohammed just kept his eyes on the gentle reptile as it took its sweet time savouring the sunset on its way home.

This is not the first time the Dubai Ruler was seen with turtles. In 2016, a touching video of him releasing a giant Hawksbill turtle made headlines. That clip recorded over 34,500 views and hundreds of comments just a few hours after it was posted.

Protecting wildlife and marine creatures is part of the UAE's green agenda as a whole. In celebration of World Turtle Day on Tuesday, Sharjah Aquarium released eight medium-to-large Green and Hawksbill turtles into the sea off Al Hamriyah beach. Both these species are already classified as 'endangered'.

The released turtles — which ranged from 5 to 30 years old — have undergone rehabilitation after being found in poor condition, as part of a dedicated programme that rehabilitate sick or injured turtles.

Other UAE royals have also joined the cause, as shown in initiatives recorded over the years.

The Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, once helped Jumeirah Group release 65 turtles into the wild to mark World Sea Turtle Day in 2020.

In Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the emirate's Environment Agency, also joined a team that showed their love for the turtles as they set them free last year. The creatures were among those that had been part of a rehabilitation scheme at the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi.

