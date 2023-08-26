Dubai: Dh50,000 fine, 5 years imprisonment for influencing people to consume drugs

Thousands worldwide, including many in the UAE, have lost their savings to the audacious crypto scam
Dubai's Public Prosecution has reminded the public that influencing others to consume drugs is a crime and those who do so face jail time as well as a hefty fine.
The authorities said that inducing or inciting another person to abuse narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is considered a felony and added the crime carries harsh penalties of atleast five years imprisonment as well as atleast a Dh50,000 fine.
Meanwhile, there are also strict penalties for transferring money with the intention to buy and use narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.
According to Article 64/1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, if a person deposits or transfers money (either himself/herself or through a third party) in order to buy or use drugs, the punishment given will be imprisonment or a fine of not less than Dh50,000.
Meanwhile, those who fund drug abuse could face imprisonment, as well as a fine of not less than Dh50,000.
ALSO READ:
Thousands worldwide, including many in the UAE, have lost their savings to the audacious crypto scam
Jalil Abbas Jilani expresses Pakistan's appreciation for the UAE's pivotal role in climate change mitigation
Her ascent carried a profound message, as she carried six hand-drawn symbols representing various aspects of healthcare sustainability
Yorkshire appears to be one of the favoured hunting spots by members of the UAE royal family
Drivers have been advised to be cautious and remain careful
Parts of the country have been experiencing changing weather conditions on Friday
The medical facility has been closed keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of the community
This comes on the heels of the case of a driver who was caught and fined Dh50,000 for tailgating, dangerous overtaking