Dubai: Dh50,000 fine, 5 years imprisonment for influencing people to consume drugs

There are also strict penalties for transferring money with the intention to buy and use narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 6:13 PM

Dubai's Public Prosecution has reminded the public that influencing others to consume drugs is a crime and those who do so face jail time as well as a hefty fine.

The authorities said that inducing or inciting another person to abuse narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is considered a felony and added the crime carries harsh penalties of atleast five years imprisonment as well as atleast a Dh50,000 fine.

Meanwhile, there are also strict penalties for transferring money with the intention to buy and use narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

According to Article 64/1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, if a person deposits or transfers money (either himself/herself or through a third party) in order to buy or use drugs, the punishment given will be imprisonment or a fine of not less than Dh50,000.

Meanwhile, those who fund drug abuse could face imprisonment, as well as a fine of not less than Dh50,000.

