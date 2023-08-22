Dubai seizes 171,600 smuggled narcotics, restricted medicines

The city’s transformation has served as the inspiration for the boy’s second book, 'Upon the Wings of a Falcon: My Unforgettable Childhood'
Dubai Customs thwarted two attempts to smuggle medicines and narcotic drugs that were bound in two separate operations coming by air freight, with a total of 171,600 pills.
The number of pills in the first operation amounted to 96,000 including 600 pills of 'Cipralex', which is one of the restricted drugs, weighing 57 kilograms in a shipment of 3 parcels.
The second attempt had 75,000 capsules of the anesthetic drug 'Pregabalin' in 3 parcels, weighing 64 kilograms.
Dubai Customs reinforces its vital role in the first line of defense for the security, safety and health of society, and the protection of the economy.
It has unlocked a new achievement in the field of dealing with narcotic and restricted drugs, combating their risks and harms to humans and their effects on society when used in illegal ways.
Dubai Customs affirmed the effectiveness of its advanced strategy and its vision to lead safe customs globally by transforming the customs ports of Dubai into an impenetrable dam in the face of all attempts of commercial fraud or smuggling of restricted goods and drugs. It uses special systems and human resources to combat contraband smuggling.
