Dubai Police seize 491kg drugs, 3.3 million narcotic pills in 3 months

The Dubai Police arrested nearly 50 per cent of suspects in drug related cases in the UAE in the second quarter of this year.
According to the anti-narcotics department, in three months, the police seized 491kg of drugs and 3.3 million narcotic pills. Confiscated drugs included cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, opium, marijuana and hashish, among others.
The police also detected and blocked 560 social media accounts found promoting drugs.
In Q2, the police shared valuable intelligence with multiple countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, China, Philippines, Kuwait, Germany, India and Pakistan, among others. This led to the arrest of 28 suspects, with 431kg of drugs seized.
Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, stressed the “crucial role” of the anti-narcotics department in protecting the community from drugs and fighting distribution networks.
Colonel Dr Abdul Rahman Sharaf, director of Hemaya International Centre, said 28,000 students benefited from 71 educational and community programmes. The centre’s awareness campaigns and programmes on social media platforms reached over 776,000 people.
