UAE: New drivers, young motorists cause most accidents on roads

According to a UN study, road accidents are a major cause of death for young people aged between 5 and 24 years old

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 5:34 PM

Acquiring a driver’s licence is a good achievement. It’s also a pleasant experience as you can go wherever and whenever you want while driving a vehicle. But it comes with a lot of responsibility and road safety experts remind motorists to always demonstrate their ability to drive safely on the road.

This constant reminder comes following the latest data released by the Ministry of Interior (MOI) indicating that holders of new driving licenses caused 530 accidents out of the 3,945 major accidents across the UAE in 2022.

RoadSafetyUAE, meanwhile, alarmingly noted young road users (drivers and pedestrians) or those below age 30 account for 41 per cent of the fatalities and 53 per cent of those injured last year.

“The number of novice drivers causing major accidents is alarming,” Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of Road Safety UAE, told Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

He noted: “530 out of 3,945 major accidents equals 13 per cent. We know from various sources that novice drivers are at significant risk.”

Expanded focus

Edelmann added focus should not only be placed on first-time drivers but also to those who have only five-year driving experience. He explained: “Dubai Police (earlier) published figures indicating that 43 per cent of major accidents and 48 per cent of fatalities happen to novice drivers within their first five years of holding their driving license. Hence, the focus should not only be on the first year novice drivers, but should be expanded to the first five years of holding a driving license.”

According to MOI, the main causes for accidents among the young age group and novice drivers are speeding, using phones behind the wheel, and not keeping safe distance between cars. In a separate report by Dubai Police, out of the total 3,281 major and minor accidents in the emirate in 2022, the top three types of accidents are sudden swerving (790 cases) followed by tailgating (675) and driving under the influence of alcohol (533).

Moreover, a dedicated study by RoadSafetyUAE conducted with YouGov revealed that young drivers are more reckless driving as compared to older drivers.

“It seems only with experience and when growing older, UAE motorists adjust their behaviour and drive safer,” the study concluded.

Young drivers are also vulnerable globally. According to a UN study, road accidents are a major cause of death for young people aged between 5 and 24 years old. “Young drivers are prone to overestimate their own capabilities as well as those of their vehicle, and despite numerous campaigns, they continue to pay a heavy toll in road accidents, especially at weekends."

“Statistics show that young people are over-represented in road accidents. Young people from 18 to 24 years represent about 10 per cent of the population and 25 per cent of those killed in road accidents around the world. In Europe, more than 29,000 between the ages of 0 and 24 years old are killed every year on the roads."

Change in attitude

An urgent change in young driver’s attitude is needed. Edelmann said, “Simply put, young drivers behave more dangerously and protect themselves less than older and more experienced motorists. Young drivers are significantly more distracted, tailgate more, use their indicators and their seat belts less than average motorists."

“When probed for the reasons for their (young drivers) behaviour, some patterns crystallise. Running late is a key ingredient both in speeding and tailgating. A lack of a caring attitude can be observed by statements like having less empathy for tailgated motorists, indicating less out of habit or not wanting to appear inexperienced; less demanding towards passengers and children to use their seat belts, and lower level of knowledge about the seat belt law,” he continued.

What must be done?

A special focus on the vulnerable segment of novice drivers and roads is a must. According to road safety experts, safe habits should be implemented already at kindergarten and school level, ideally via the introduction of mandatory road safety curricula in the UAE, just like it is the case in other countries.

Edelmann suggested a revisit of driving school education, “with a further improved curriculum embedded in an improved teaching and testing process. Staged driving licenses and monitoring technologies for novice drivers should be considered, just like these practices are in place in many other countries.”

Constant reminders

Always drive safely and follow these reminders:

Wear seat belts all the time

Obey speed limits

Keep proper distance between cars

Always use the indicator

Avoid banned substances

Focus on the road and don’t get distracted by passengers and mobile phones

Avoid driving with (young) passengers, until you feel safe and have gained experience to take responsibility for the lives of others

Share safe driving tips and tricks

Be involved and caring on the road always

