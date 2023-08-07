UAE: Hundreds of motorists regain driving licences, benefit from traffic point reduction courses

The system targets those who rack up traffic violations to help them understand the importance of responsible driving

Mon 7 Aug 2023

Over a thousand motorists in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra have reaped the benefits of traffic points reduction courses in the first half of 2023.

This initiative, undertaken by Abu Dhabi Police's Community Security Sector, aims to modify drivers' behaviour and instill a sense of responsibility in them while they are behind the wheel.

Brigadier Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, the director of the Community Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, expressed the importance of such programmes in minimising traffic offences and fostering safer roads. He highlighted how these courses have enabled drivers to regain their driving licenses after successfully completing the required training.

With a total of 729 courses conducted in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, and Urdu, the authorities have made a concerted effort to ensure a broader reach of participants.

Under the traffic points reduction system, drivers have the opportunity to enroll in three distinct programs.

The first program caters to drivers with 8 to 23 traffic points on their record, providing them with a chance to have eight points reduced upon course completion.

The second program targets individuals whose licenses have been suspended due to exceeding the cumulative limit of 24 traffic points.

The third program aims to address violations by impounding vehicles, ensuring that all drivers understand the significance of responsible driving.

Colonel Ahmed Juma Al Khaili, the director of the Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector, urged drivers to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to avoid accumulating points on their driving records. He emphasized that traffic violations could lead to the suspension of driving licenses and vehicle impoundment.

The provision of services to answer inquiries from the public, along with registering individuals interested in joining the training programs, has been seamlessly facilitated through a dedicated direct hotline (8003333).

