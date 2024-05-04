Look: Skull of ‘ancient sea dragon’ up for sale at Dubai art gallery

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 6:00 AM

Step back in time and see prehistoric fossils and relics that were turned into sculptures, artworks and jewellery at an art gallery in Dubai. And if you have money to spare, you can bring home one of the rarest pieces – a skull of a prehistoric ‘sea dragon’ (Mosasaur Prognathodon Sp) which is on sale for $500,000.

Artefactum Gallery, located at Nassima Tower, recently unveiled its latest collection of natural artefacts collected from privately funded paleontological, archaeological, or wildlife expeditions and hunting.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These include dinosaur skulls and ancient sea creatures transformed into interior design pieces, and home décor items like chairs. There are also items crafted from Nile crocodiles, animal skulls, fossil sculptures, and skeletons of animals that lived millions of years ago and recovered by archaeological excavations.

‘Cabinet de curiosités’

Gallery owner Andrey Zaykin said: "Our gallery is an homage to the timeless allure of 'cabinet de curiosités (cabinet of curiosities), where art, science, and wonder converge.”

"We are dedicated to providing a unique and immersive experience that celebrates the beauty of human creativity and the mysteries of the natural world. This concept revolutionised the perception of private collections, transforming them into precursors to modern museums,” he added.

Zaykin said “Artefactum Gallery is an authorised company specialising in trading, exporting, and importing items governed by the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) regime, as well as dealing in artefacts subject to various cultural regulations.”

“We are the first gallery in Dubai to showcase an array of diverse and unique objects. Our establishment and commencement of legal operations within the gallery's collection have been meticulously coordinated in collaboration with various governmental bodies, including the Department of Economic Development (DED), the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Dubai Customs,” he added.

According to Zaykin, here are what to see at Artefactum Gallery's prehistoric gallery:

‘Sea dragon’ (Mosasaur Prognathodon Sp)

The skull dates back to 83 million years during the Mesozoic era. It offers an insight into the world of prehistoric marine predators with its imposing size and well-preserved features. The perfectly intact skull of Prognathodon, a dinosaur-like marine lizard, extinct for over 65 million years, was discovered in Morocco. It is up for sale for $500,000.

Prehistoric mollusk fossil (Ammonite, Placenticeras costatum)

The prehistoric mollusk fossil it adorned with a rare organic gemstone cover. Zaykin said it was Sourced from North America and dates back approximately 154 million years ago.

Nile crocodile throne

Featuring well-preserved skin texture and formidable claws, the throne was crafted from the hides of Nile crocodiles and sourced from Africa.

Zaykin said they also have dinosaur teeth, designer taxidermy mounts, and other unique art made from mammoth ivory, as well as decorative collection of entomological specimens.

“The past, present and future meet right here in Artefactum Gallery, where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of prehistoric wonders,” he added.

ALSO READ: