Dubai: Do these activities for free in the city

Discover the vibrant city of Dubai without spending a dirham. Whether it's admiring art, birdwatching, or simply enjoying the outdoors, Dubai has something for everyone to enjoy even if leave your wallet at home.

Cycle in a lush forest

If you enjoy adventurous wanders through nature on two wheels, prepare to visit Dubai's newest attraction: a 50km mountain biking course in Mushrif National Park. Nestled among a gorgeous forest of around 70,000 trees, this exciting new circuit has been meticulously built to blend in with the emirate's natural beauty while providing an adventurous cycling experience. It is the first of its sort in Dubai, with phase one currently covering 20km and plans for another 30km in phase two. The course is open every day from 8am to 10pm, encouraging riders to embark on thrilling experiences in the picturesque settings of Mushrif Park.

Improv theatre night at The Courtyard

For an evening of laughter, visit the Courtyard Playhouse in Al Quoz. This lovely theatre presents engaging improv shows on Mondays and Wednesdays, as well as occasional special performances (see the website for information). You'll find yourself laughing in no time. Furthermore, entry is free; merely register in advance to reserve your place.

Get entertained at The TimeOut Market

Visit Time Out Market Dubai, the perfect venue for amazing food and live entertainment. Almost every day of the week (excluding Thursdays), you may indulge in gourmet delectables while watching fantastic live performances on stage. The Time Out Stage Presents series showcases rising local talent, such as musicians, DJs, and entertainers, making it a must-see destination in Dubai. Don't miss one of the city's best free experiences at Time Out Market Dubai, which is located in Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai.

Jameel Art Centre

This distinctively constructed structure on the Jaddaf Waterfront is notable for its innovative events and forward-thinking research activities. With a strong dedication to independence, it gives vital support to artists from the MENA region, distinguishing itself from comparable institutions. You can also contribute by visiting and participating in Dubai's lively creative hub, which provides a variety of free activities. Operating hours are Saturday to Monday from 10am to 6pm, Wednesday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm, and Friday from noon to 8pm.

Head to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Al Jaddaf is a must-see for book lovers on a budget. The library houses around 1.1 million printed and digital volumes in Arabic and foreign languages, covering a wide range of genres such as general literature, young adult fiction, children's books, instructional texts, maps, media, arts, and business. The building, which is shaped like a traditional Quran bookrest, is an architectural masterpiece with seven levels, a garden and a café that overlooks Dubai Creek. Entry is free, but guests must schedule a time slot online. The library welcomes visitors over the age of five and has open hours Monday through Thursday, Saturday (9am – 9pm), and Friday (2 pm – 9 pm).

Get artsy at Alserkal Avenue

Alserkal Avenue, located in Dubai's Al Quoz district, is often regarded as the city's most trendy and artistic neighbourhood. It was formerly an industrial estate, but it has now transformed into a thriving hub with art galleries, entertainment spaces, and scrumptious dining options. This vibrant district provides a variety of free activities, including as gallery exhibitions, retail discovery, and cultural immersion, making it a great destination for anyone looking to explore art and culture without breaking the bank. Furthermore, visitors will discover countless Instagram-worthy locations across the district. Alserkal Avenue is open daily from 10am to 7pm, enabling visitors to delight in its innovative offers.

