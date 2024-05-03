E-Paper

UAE: Pakistan mission vows to support family of Ajman teen found dead

Ibrahim's father had previously made a heartfelt plea for his son's safe return

Pakistani consul-general Hussain Muhammad
Pakistani consul-general Hussain Muhammad

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 5:24 PM

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has vowed to provide support and assistance to the family of the 17-year-old Pakistani boy who was found dead after being reported missing three weeks ago.

“(We) extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the young Pakistani teenager Ibrahim Muhammad who tragically died,” Pakistani consul-general Hussain Muhammad told Khaleej Times on Friday.


“We have been in contact with the family to offer our support and assistance in any way possible. After the tragic incident, our Community Welfare Attaché contacted Muhammad Wasiq, father of the deceased and we are ready to provide all necessary support and guidance to the family during this challenging time,” he added.

Ibrahim’s mother confirmed receiving the tragic news from Ajman Police on Thursday. She said: "I was called to identify the body. It was him. My heart has shattered into a million pieces… No mum should go through this."


Ibrahim's father had previously made a heartfelt plea for his son's safe return.

Angel Tesorero

