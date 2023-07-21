Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Two horrific crashes due to swerving caught on camera; police share videos

Abu Dhabi Police urge residents to always ensure the road is clear before shifting lanes

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 3:10 PM

For UAE drivers, missing exits is not unusual especially if you're going somewhere for the first time. Some motorists, however, unfortunately end up endangering lives as they race against time swerving through the traffic, hoping to get to the right exit.

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday shared shocking footage of vehicles that got into horrific accidents because of multiple violations, particularly swerving or "sudden deviation".

In the video, the first vehicle is seen speeding up, suddenly cutting across another lane, towards an exit. And just as it reached the restricted lines, it swerved back to the left and ended up crashing into a pole. The impact was so bad that the sedan flipped over multiple times.

In the next clip, another driver made the same mistake — cutting across three lanes and ramming into an exit's barrier.

Here's the footage:

The Abu Dhabi Police's Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged drivers to avoid sudden deviation at all times. Swerving is a serious offence punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and four black points.

The authorities also warned against wrong overtaking — which can also get a driver fined Dh600 and six black points.

"Always ensure the road is clear if you're moving to another lane," the police said. "Do not move between lanes in a reckless manner."

