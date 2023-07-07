Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Shocking multi-vehicle crash caught on camera after motorist halts on Abu Dhabi highway

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday issued a fresh warning to motorists: Do not stop or park your car in the middle of the road for any reason. This is a serious traffic violation that could endanger people's lives, as shown in a video of a horrific crash.

In a 33-second clip shared by the police, a white pick-up truck is seen moving slowly on the road until finally coming to a halt right at the middle.

While it switched its hazard lights on, the sudden stop caught a couple of drivers off guard. Two sedan cars nearly smashed into the pick-up truck but it seemed like they were able to step on the brakes just in time.

However, a couple of seconds later, an oncoming vehicle hurtled toward the cars, not realising the road was blocked. It rammed into the third car, and as it bounced off, it hit an SUV on the right side.

The other vehicle spun out of control, nearly causing another collision on the left side.

It was chaotic. Here's how the accident happened:

Even during emergency cases or troubles, a driver should never park the car in the middle of the road, the Abu Dhabi Police stressed. One would have to go to the nearest exit to ensure safety.

"In case they are unable to move the vehicle, immediately contact the 999 Control Center (Operations Room) to request necessary support," the police added.

Stopping a vehicle in the middle road is a violation punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic black points.

To help curb accidents, motorists are also urged to keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoid any kind of distraction — particularly mobile phones — when driving, the police said.

Failure to leave a safe distance, or tailgating, is an offence punishable by a Dh400 fine and 4 black points. Using phones, eating, drinking or putting on makeup while driving can get a driver fined Dh800.

