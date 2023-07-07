Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Shocking multi-vehicle crash caught on camera after motorist halts on Abu Dhabi highway

This new exit cuts travel time from 30 to 10 minutes
The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday issued a fresh warning to motorists: Do not stop or park your car in the middle of the road for any reason. This is a serious traffic violation that could endanger people's lives, as shown in a video of a horrific crash.
In a 33-second clip shared by the police, a white pick-up truck is seen moving slowly on the road until finally coming to a halt right at the middle.
While it switched its hazard lights on, the sudden stop caught a couple of drivers off guard. Two sedan cars nearly smashed into the pick-up truck but it seemed like they were able to step on the brakes just in time.
However, a couple of seconds later, an oncoming vehicle hurtled toward the cars, not realising the road was blocked. It rammed into the third car, and as it bounced off, it hit an SUV on the right side.
The other vehicle spun out of control, nearly causing another collision on the left side.
It was chaotic. Here's how the accident happened:
Even during emergency cases or troubles, a driver should never park the car in the middle of the road, the Abu Dhabi Police stressed. One would have to go to the nearest exit to ensure safety.
"In case they are unable to move the vehicle, immediately contact the 999 Control Center (Operations Room) to request necessary support," the police added.
Stopping a vehicle in the middle road is a violation punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic black points.
To help curb accidents, motorists are also urged to keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoid any kind of distraction — particularly mobile phones — when driving, the police said.
Failure to leave a safe distance, or tailgating, is an offence punishable by a Dh400 fine and 4 black points. Using phones, eating, drinking or putting on makeup while driving can get a driver fined Dh800.
ALSO READ:
This new exit cuts travel time from 30 to 10 minutes
This year’s edition promises a grand line-up of major cultural, entertainment, social and sports events
The recognition is open to all UAE residents, and those who take part in the nomination process get a chance to win prizes as tokens of appreciation
Private sector companies with 50 employees or more must register a 1% growth in the number of Emiratis working in skilled roles
The end-of-service continuation programme has been introduced to benefit more than 100,000 insured Emiratis
The show this Saturday promises to be an evening of entertainment and surprises
The blaze that broke out on June 27 destroyed 64 apartments, 10 vehicles
'Globally, hot days are getting hotter and more frequent with an increase in the intensity and frequency of heatwaves'