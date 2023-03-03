Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Police warn motorists against stopping in the middle of the road

Video clip showcases the dangers that can occur due to negligence by drivers

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 5:52 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 5:55 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to avoid stopping their vehicles in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic and posing a danger to other road users.

The police shared a video on its social media platform throws light on the dangers of stopping in the middle of a busy road.

The video shows a van moving on a busy highway when the wheel cover appears to come off the vehicle, prompting the driver to stop in the middle of the road.

One vehicle can be seen stopping behind the van, while in another scene a car behind the van fails to stop on time and crashes into the van. A number of oncoming vehicles try to manoeuvre around as they attempt to avoid collisions with the van.

The Police released the clip as part of 'You Comment' initiative, which aims to make roads safer to travel.

The traffic authorities have reminded motorists earlier to move to the nearest exit when making a sudden stop, or to at least move to the right shoulder of the road.

The fine for the violation is Dh1,000 fine and six traffic black points.

