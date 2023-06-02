Watch: UAE driver slams into fence, spins out of control in horrific accident; police issue Dh800 fine warning

From a small fishing settlement to a futuristic urban infrastructure that attracts millions of visitors every year, have a look at the 20 turning points in history that put the emirate on the map
A horrific accident caught on Abu Dhabi's road cameras showed a vehicle crashing into a fence after getting hit by another car.
The Abu Dhabi Police said the crash happened due to distracted driving. In a fresh warning, the authorities on Friday reminded motorists to keep their eyes on the road at all times as serious accidents are likely to happen because of various interruptions.
In a video the police shared, a car was seen moving on the rightmost lane of the road, at a pace that was a bit slower than usual. All of a sudden, another vehicle came hurtling towards the first car's rear bumper.
The driver of the second vehicle tried steering the wheel, but it was too late. The impact of the crash was so bad that it caused the first car to slam into the road barrier and spin out of control. Dust billowed out of the site and the massive damage to the car was seen in the footage.
Here's the clip:
This serves as a warning about the dangers of using phones and doing other things while behind the wheel, the police's Traffic and Patrols Directorate said.
Never make a phone, take selfies, or browse social media while driving, the police stressed. They added that the fine for distracted driving is Dh800 and four traffic points.
ALSO READ:
From a small fishing settlement to a futuristic urban infrastructure that attracts millions of visitors every year, have a look at the 20 turning points in history that put the emirate on the map
Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
Inspections were conducted on designated non-financial business or professions sector companies, including real estate agents, precious metals, gemstone dealers
The event brings together over 1,000 key F&B professionals and service providers
The disease threatens about 700,000 people worldwide annually, but when effectively treated, symptoms can be managed and patients can live a largely normal life
Leading national firms announcing their intention to invest Dh110 billion over next 10 years to purchase 300 products from local manufacturers
Videos that show the beloved leader casually walking around the popular mall have gone viral on social media
The head of the Haj committee emphasises importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to maintain service quality during peak travel seasons