Watch: UAE driver slams into fence, spins out of control in horrific accident; police issue Dh800 fine warning

Abu Dhabi Police warn residents against using their phones or doing other things while driving

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 3:33 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 3:35 PM

A horrific accident caught on Abu Dhabi's road cameras showed a vehicle crashing into a fence after getting hit by another car.

The Abu Dhabi Police said the crash happened due to distracted driving. In a fresh warning, the authorities on Friday reminded motorists to keep their eyes on the road at all times as serious accidents are likely to happen because of various interruptions.

In a video the police shared, a car was seen moving on the rightmost lane of the road, at a pace that was a bit slower than usual. All of a sudden, another vehicle came hurtling towards the first car's rear bumper.

The driver of the second vehicle tried steering the wheel, but it was too late. The impact of the crash was so bad that it caused the first car to slam into the road barrier and spin out of control. Dust billowed out of the site and the massive damage to the car was seen in the footage.

This serves as a warning about the dangers of using phones and doing other things while behind the wheel, the police's Traffic and Patrols Directorate said.

Never make a phone, take selfies, or browse social media while driving, the police stressed. They added that the fine for distracted driving is Dh800 and four traffic points.

