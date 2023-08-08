Dubai Police station reports zero traffic-related deaths recorded in first half of 2023

The corresponding period last year saw nine such deaths

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 9:01 PM

A police station in Dubai has reported that no traffic-related deaths occurred in its jurisdiction area in the first half of 2023. This is compared to the nine traffic-related deaths recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Brigadier Sultan Abdullah Al Aweys, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, highlighted the importance of the jurisdiction area, as it spans nearly 77 square km and encompasses a diverse range of residential, commercial, and industrial zones, including Al Nahda, Al Twar, and Al Muhaisnah.

He lauded the collaborative efforts of the Traffic Records Section in the Station, in coordination with the General Department of Traffic, which led to this achievement. He emphasised that a range of programmes and traffic campaigns, combined with the expertise of well-trained patrol officers, have played a crucial part in enhancing road safety.

Brig. Al Aweys also praised the efforts of the Customer Happiness Section at the Station, which recorded 1,116 in-person transactions in the first half of 2023, compared to 1,328 in the first half of 2022. Moreover, the Section achieved an impressive number of 43,122 smart transactions in the current year's first half, surpassing the 35,366 transactions recorded in the same period last year. Additionally, the Smart Police Station (SPS) handled 600 transactions in the first half of this year, a significant increase from the 301 transactions processed during the same period of the previous year.

