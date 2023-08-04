UAE lawyer reveals why Indian actress cleared of drug charges in Sharjah took months to return home

Residents can obtain a card within 10 seconds from the e& money app, and customers are instantly issued a 16-digit Mastercard, ready to be used
The Indian actress Chrisann Pereira, who had been accused in a drug case in Sharjah, arrived in her home town, Mumbai, on August 2, after four months of being in the UAE.
Recently, a clip of her family welcoming her back home, went viral on Instagram after her fierce legal battle in the country. The actress was granted bail on April 27 and had been staying with her relatives in the country.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, the actor's legal representative, Mohammed Al Redha, Lawyer and Legal Consultant at Al Redha and Company clarified why it took so long for her to get back home.
Al Redha said that she had been cleared of all allegations but was unable to leave the country due to an immigration concern. She was cleared of her charges on June 12 and was waiting for her passport to be returned in order to reunite with her family.
Earlier, her passport had been apprehended by local authorities and her name was blacklisted – denying her entry to and exit from the Emirates.
Pereira had flown to the UAE on April 1 thinking that she had bagged an acting gig and was framed by two men who deceived her with false promises of an audition and a role in a Hollywood web series.
They tricked her into carrying a trophy to Sharjah, which had narcotics concealed in the metal piece. When Pereira landed at Sharjah Airport from Mumbai, she was apprehended by authorities for the possession of drugs.
