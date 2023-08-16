Saudi Arabia executes American citizen convicted of killing his father

Ministry says he strangled his Egyptian father to death

By AP Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 9:38 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 10:02 PM

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday executed an American citizen who had been convicted of killing his father.

The Interior Ministry identified the executed man as Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef and said he beat and then strangled his Egyptian father to death. It also said Naseef used narcotics, mutilated his father's body after his slaying and attempted to kill another person before his arrest.

The statement did not identify how Naseef was executed.

A lawyer for Naseef could not be immediately identified. It wasn't known if Naseef had a home address in the United States.

The US State Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

ALSO READ: