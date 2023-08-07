TikTok star Mahek Bukhari guilty of murdering mother's lover who threatened to expose affair

Her mother Ansreen Bukhari, too, has been found guilty of the “callous and cold-blooded” murder of two men killed in a car chase

A TikToker from the UK and her mother have been convicted of murdering two men who died in a car crash in February last year, according to media reports.

Mahek Bukhari, 24, and Ansreen Bukhari, 46, have been found guilty of the “callous and cold-blooded” murder of two men who were killed after their car hit a tree and “split into two” before catching fire on February 11, 2022, the Independent reported.

Both the victims, Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, were 21.

Hussain was in relationship with Ansreen, who is married, for around three years, according to Leicestershire police. After Ansreen tried to end the affair, Hussain made threats to expose their affair to her husband.

Ansreen, who did not want to leave her husband, "had offered to pay back money" that Hussain had spent on her, Leicestershire police said on their website. Ansreen and her daughter Mahek, who knew about the affair, arranged a meeting with Hussain to sort things out.

The mother and the daughter arrived for the rendezvous in Tesco car park in Leicester's Hamilton along with six other defendants, the police said. The eight defendants were in two vehicles – an Audi TT and a Seat Leon.

Hussain reached the car park with his childhood friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin but the two did not get out of their Skoda Fabia, reported the Independent, citing the prosecution. Then, the two men were chased by cars carrying the defendants, the report added.

CCTV footage showed the Audi TT and Seat Leon followed the Skoda in a high-speed chase before a 999 call was made by Hussain.

“I’m being followed by two vehicles. They’re trying to block me in. They’ve got balaclavas on. They’re trying to ram me off the road. They’re trying to kill me. I’m going to die,” Hussain said in the desperate call, according to The Mirror.

Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, Ansreen, Mahek, Raees Jamal and Rekan Karwan were found guilty of the murders of Hussain and Ijazuddin.

Sanaf Gulamustafa, Ameer Jamal and Natasha Akhtar were not guilty of murder but were found guilty of the manslaughter. Mohammed Patel was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of manslaughter.

The sentencing in the case is expected on September 1.

“This was a callous and cold-blooded attack which ultimately cost two men their lives," Detective Inspector Mark Parish, who investigated the case, was quoted as saying by Leicestershire police.

Mahek enjoyed significant popularity on social media platforms, including TikTok, where she has 126,000 followers, but is now likely to face lengthy jail time, reported Birmingham Live.

Mahek, also known as Maya online, regularly shared posts related to fashion, beauty, and jewellery on her TikTok page. Mahek’s mother also featured in some of her videos. In one such video, the two were seen dancing together.

“So blessed to have her in my life, my mother, best friend and sister all in one” read the text attached to the video, according to the Birmingham Live report.

