Man murders his ex-wife, posts it live on Instagram before killing two others, self

A suspect in the killing of Villavicencio died of injuries after being arrested by authorities
A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife, whose murder he posted live on Instagram, and two other people while on the run before taking his own life on Friday, according to police and media reports.
A police statement in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla said that apart from the three killed, three other people were wounded before the killer “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended".
Prosecutors in Tuzla said that after killing his ex-wife, the man, who was armed with a pistol, shot and killed a man and his son on a street in the nearby town of Gradacac. He also wounded a policeman, another man and a woman at different locations in the northeastern Bosnian town.
“I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac,” said Nermin Niksic, the Prime Minister of the Bosnian Federation. “The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims.”
Authorities did not immediately offer any more details or possible motives for the shootings.
The man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from Gradacac, first posted an extremely disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live.
The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a woman. Also, a cry of a child nearby can be heard in the video, which was later removed from Instagram.
During the police search, the suspect published another video on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.
A suspect in the killing of Villavicencio died of injuries after being arrested by authorities
Learning another language gave me a whole new way of looking at the world. When that language is French and you’re in Paris, it opens other doors as well
Wednesday's open letter from media organisations is the latest attempt to influence the debate by companies that have much to lose if AI firms continue to scrape material from the internet without restrictions
Nicknamed 'Eris', it was officially classified as a variant on July 31 'due to the increasing number of genomes in UK data, and continued growth internationally'
The firm reports a 25% drop in first-half net profit to Dh304 million on the back of softer oil prices and discounts on condensate sales
Even a healthy young person will die after enduring six hours of 35-degree Celsius warmth when coupled with 100% humidity
EG.5.1 was added to the WHO SARS-CoV-2 variant monitoring list and has quickly become prevalent in these countries
The explosion at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) damaged 13 of 60 silos, injuring 12 people