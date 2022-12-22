Dubai: Up to Dh50,000 fine, jail time for transferring money to buy drugs

Upcoming festivals and wedding season are driving spike in demand
The Public Prosecution in Dubai recently released a video explaining the penalty for transferring money with the intention to buy and use narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.
According to Article 64/1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, if a person deposits or transfers money (either himself/herself or through a third party) in order to buy or use drugs, the punishment given will be imprisonment or a fine of not less than Dh50,000.
This informative video comes within the framework of the state Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance legal culture among members of society. The campaign aims to publish all new and updated legislation in the country and spread awareness among the public.
